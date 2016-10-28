US Water Soluble Polymers Market Set to Surpass $11 Billion by 2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, October 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Rising awareness for the need of water treatment and the increased extraction of oil and gas reserves in the region are expected to steer the US water soluble polymers market through 2025.

According to TechSci Research report, "US Water Soluble Polymers Market By Type, By End Use Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025, water soluble polymers market is forecast to cross US$11billion mark by 2025. Continuously growing pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for water soluble polymers in oil and gas extraction activities, food & beverages, personal care and cosmetics sector are expected to boost the demand for water soluble polymers in the United States. This growth in the water soluble polymers market can be attributed to strong emphasis on increasing need for wastewater treatment activities and wide use of major types of these polymers in pulp and paper making industries. Strict environment regulations and various applications in number of end use industries are expected to escalate the demand for water soluble polymers in the United States through 2025. The major producers of the different types of water soluble polymers in the United States includes Ashland Inc., SNF Holding Co., Kemira Chemicals, Inc. and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

Polyacrylamides hold the largest share of application in water soluble polymers market and is expected to continue holding the largest share in the market during the forecast period, 2016-2025 on account of continuously growing need for wastewater treatment in the region. United States municipal wastewater treatment market stood at US$7.11 billion in 2013, and valued at around US$7.93 billion in 2015, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2013-2015. Moreover, increase in the applications of guar gum and its derivatives in the oil & gas industry and further use as natural additives in the food industry are expected to grow on account of boom in shale gas extraction in the region and continuous growth in food & beverages sector. Moreover, cellulose ether applications are expected to experience progress majorly because of growth in the country's pharmaceutical sector and increasing use of cosmetics and personal care products. United States pharmaceutical market, which stood at US$380 billion in 2015 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% over the next six years to reach US$527 billion by 2021.

"US water soluble polymers market is dominated by South East region due to increase in the number of industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, and continuous growth in the region's shale gas recovery with demand propelling from currently existing petrochemical industries in the region. However, over the forecast period, South West region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the United States water soluble polymers market. Recent advances in the shale gas evolution are promoting drilling activities in the region, which would result in augmented demand for water soluble polymers like polyacrylamides and guar gum across the region." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"US Water Soluble Polymers Market By Type, By End Use Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025" has evaluated the future growth potential of US water soluble polymers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in US water soluble polymers market.

