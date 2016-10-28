

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced the party has raised $282.2 million this cycle for its presidential candidate Donald Trump, and it currently has $51.2 million cash on hand.



The RNC said in a statement that it raised $19.9 million between the beginning of this month and October 19 - the period covered by the last regular FEC reports due before the Nov. 8 election.



'With Election Day less than two weeks away, our party remains focused on securing the resources needed to elect Republicans up and down the ballot,' said RNC Chairman Reince Priebus.



'Small dollar donors continue to fuel a truly grassroots campaign to elect Donald Trump and protect our GOP majorities in the House and Senate,' he added.



98 percentage of the donations were under $200, and the Republicans received an average donation of $64 during October 1-October 19, the figures released by the party shows.



However, Trump lags behind in fund-raising by his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Over the course of the entire election cycle, the Clinton campaign had raised $513 million.



And in the pre-general election period of October 1 to October 19, Clinton raised $52.8 million.



