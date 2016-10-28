Smarter Click Technology Ltd Acquires MDNA Media to Expand its Digital Advertising Stack

LONDON, October 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

UK-founded performance marketing technology company - Smarter Click Technology has acquired Admedo's performance marketing company MDNA Media this week.

The acquisition is a significant move for Smarter Click's continued expansion into digital advertising and strengthens their technology stack. The company already offers their clients on-site remarketing through Smarter Overlays and Smarter ReMail. This acquisition will strengthen the offering enabling the provision of accessible and transparent programmatic advertising to their clients.

"After a fantastic year on year growth from the efforts of a growing Smarter Click team, we're excited to further increase our product portfolio and reach within the digital space with David Ayre appointed as UK Country Manager. Acquiring the MDNA platform supported by Admedo's technology will allow us to continue offering clients a fully transparent platform and to engage and convert customers at every stage of their interaction with the brands that we are working closely with. Both company's ethos of transparency and accessibility are something we intend to maintain and scale" said Ennis Al-Saiegh, co-founder of Smarter Click.

Admedo are continuing to develop their programmatic technology stack and this acquisition enables Admedo to focus on providing the wider industry with a market-leading platform. Nick Moutter, CEO and Founder of Admedo, said: "We are delighted with the acquisition by Smarter Click further providing the Performance Marketing industry with a "one-stop shop" that provides clients with the accessibility and transparency we have built our own platform on".

David Ayre, Performance Director of Media DNA will be joining Smarter Click's co-founders Ennis Al-Saiegh, Henry Boyson & Joe Gilmore as Country Manager (UK) with the existing team based in Moorgate.

