Arcelik Recognized as World Leader for Corporate Action on Climate Change for the Second Time

ISTANBUL, October 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In line with its vision "Respects the Globe, Respected Globally" and thanks to its environmentally-friendly products and manufacturing processes, Arcelik A.Åž. has been for the second time, listed on the Climate A List by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project). CDP consists of companies with the world's highest performance levels in terms of activities that aim to minimise carbon emission. Arcelik A.Åž. is the only company to have achieved this in its industry in Turkey.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160630/385411LOGO )

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161028/433776 )

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161028/433777 )



193 "A Listers" appear on the list, which has been produced at the request of 827 investors with assets of US$100 trillion. Arcelik is among 9% of corporations participating in CDP's climate change program to be awarded a position on the Climate A List, in recognition of its actions to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change in the past reporting year.

The company has been participating in CDP since 2012 and has won awards each year. Just like in 2014, Arcelik has once again been ranked in "The A List: The CDP Climate Performance Leadership Index 2016", which is composed of the companies that have the highest performance levels in the world. This success was supported by its zero (0) emission target, which is amongst its long-term objectives on climate change, green energy use, carbon pricing activities and the fact that product logistics emissions were audited and documented by independent organisations.

Arcelik is dedicated to be a part of the solution to combat climate change

In 2011, Arcelik A.Åž. a member of the Climate Platform Turkey, signed the "2°C Challenge Communique" that aims to draw attention to this subject. It has represented Turkey by attending panel discussions on behalf of the private sector and participating in World Climate Change Conferences since 2011. It has shared its climate change studies with the whole world at the "Climate Action and Green Competitiveness" event held by The World Bank and IFC in Washington. Working with the aim of doing its best for its part in environmental, social and corporate management areas, Arcelik A.Åž. operates by believing in the importance of dialogue for a better future. With this sense, the company attended the "Dialogue For Climate Action" event organised by The World Bank within the framework of Conference of the Parties (COP21) objectives and was one of the parties that signed the Principles for Dialogue on Climate Action. Arcelik A.Åž. has an AAA rating in MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes, which is the highest level, while appearing in the Istanbul Stock Exchange Sustainability Index for the 3rd consecutive year.

About Arcelik Group

Founded in 1955, Arcelik A.Åž. offers production, marketing and after-sales services in consumer durables and consumer electronics sectors, as a subsidiary of Koc Holding. The Company operates 15 production facilities based in Turkey, Romania,Russia, China, South Africa and Thailand. With 27,000 employees worldwide and sales and marketing offices in 32 countries, provides products and services under 10 different brands (Arcelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Blomberg, Elektrabregenz, Leisure, Flavel and Altus) in 130 countries. While maintaining its leadership in Turkey, Arcelik is the 3rd largest company in white goods industry in Europe. Arcelik is the market leader in Romania and in South Africa.

With the Company's vision "Respects the Globe, Respected Globally", Arcelik passionately nurtures its global growth story with greener production, better utilization of natural resources and more sustainable business processes. This philosophy helped Arcelik to become a multiple international award-winner for innovation, technology, design and production. http://www.arcelikas.com/page/204/Sustainability_Report