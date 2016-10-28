Syngenta and ChemChina today announced that the EU review of ChemChina's acquisition of Syngenta will enter Phase II with effect from 31 October. The regular duration of Phase II is up to 90 working days. The companies intend to continue constructive discussions with the EU authorities in order to conclude the review as early as possible.

