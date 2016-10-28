According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global refrigerator marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Refrigerator Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Factors such as ENERGY STAR ratings, energy efficiency programs, and government rebates are encouraging upgrade purchases of refrigerators. Although consumers are replacing their single-door conventional refrigerators and buying the latest multiple-featured refrigerators, they still maintain their distinct threshold for how much they are willing to spend. However, manufacturers and retailers continue to communicate the potential monetary savings from the purchase of more advanced and more energy-efficient models.

Poonam Saini, a lead home, kitchen, and large appliances research analyst at Technavio, says, "Considering the market environment for more energy-efficient refrigerators, players have been deploying inverter technologies to reduce high energy consumption by avoiding sudden inrush of current, which is typical in the conventional on-off mechanism refrigerators

Based on door type, the report categorizes the global refrigerator market into the following segments:

Global refrigerator market by door type 2015 (market share %)

Double door 38% French door 20% Single door 17% Others (multiple door and side-by-side) 25%

Source: Technavio

Single-door refrigerator

Single-door refrigerators have only one door for fridge and freezer and are considered to be ideal for small family of size 1-3 members. These refrigerators largely use direct cooling technology. Their capacity largely lies between 50 and 250 liters and consumes lower power compared with double-door refrigerators. However, the biggest drawbacks for such refrigerators are:

Less shelve space, making it difficult to accommodate bigger vessels or beverage bottles

Need to defrost ice manually as most models are not frost-free

Double-door refrigerator

A double-door refrigerator has a separate door for freezer and its capacity largely lies between 235 liters and 495 liters. It consumes more electricity compared with single-door refrigerators (around 30%-40% higher) with same or conventional technology. However, it has a large size freezer and offers more shelve space to accommodate bigger vessels or beverage bottles. These refrigerators are equipped with the frost-free feature as well.

French door refrigerator

French door refrigerators are gaining popularity among consumers. This is because these models combine the drawer-style freezer of a bottom-freezer unit with the low-clearance doors of side-by-side refrigerators. Thus, consumers are able to use the full-width with a large storage space.

"Players are coming up with models that have two separate freezer drawers, with the top one located about waist-high so that consumers do not have to bend down as they do with a bottom freezer," says Poonam.

Others: side-by-side refrigerators

A side-by-side refrigerator has the freezer compartment and the refrigerator compartment positioned vertically next to each other. These refrigerators are available in larger-capacity models, offering more space and flexibility. They are relatively more expensive than freezer-on-top refrigerators. Some models in this category also have ice and water dispensers (i.e., one can directly access ice or chilled water without opening the door of the refrigerator). Since this category provides an altogether separate space with the size equal to the fridge itself, the electricity consumption is higher and so is the purchase cost. Further, water and ice dispensers increase the electricity consumption, as they leave some space for leakage of air inside the refrigerator. Side-by-side refrigerators are dominantly used in South Korea.

Others: multiple-door refrigerators

Multiple-door refrigerators outperform the double-door refrigerators in terms of design and comfort. They offer multiple compartments, making it easy for consumers to organize their stuff and push less frequently used food items to lower compartments to avoid bending.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Electrolux

Haier

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool

