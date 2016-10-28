Stockholm, 2016-10-28 17:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd. ("Vostok" or the "Company") today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire secondary shares in Paris-based ride-sharing service Comuto SA ("BlaBlaCar") in the amount of approximately EUR 32 mln at the same valuation as Vostok's previous investment in BlaBlaCar in July 2016 (the "Transaction" or the "Acquisition").



The Acquisition is made from Lead Edge Capital II LP, Lead Edge Capital QP II LP and Lead Edge Partners Opportunity III LP ("Lead Edge Capital") against payment in the form of newly issued shares in Vostok in an issue in kind (the "Issue in kind"). The total consideration amounts to 4,154,495 Vostok shares, representing approximately 4.9% of the outstanding share capital of the Company following the Transaction. The total consideration implies a value of SEK 75 per newly issued Vostok share.



The acquisition is conditioned upon the general meeting of shareholders in Vostok resolving to increase the share capital of the Company in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors on the Issue in kind. The notice of the general meeting was made public in a separate press release issued in connection with this press release. The acquisition is further conditioned upon an approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority of the prospectus in relation to the listing of the Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) for the new issued shares.



Provided that the general meeting votes in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority approves the prospectus, the new SDRs for the issued shares are expected to be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on or about November 24, 2016.



Vostok's Managing Director Per Brilioth comments:



"I am very excited to further increase Vostok's exposure to BlaBlaCar from some 14.4% to 21.8% of our NAV based on our last published financials. We will post this transaction own approximately 8.0% of the company. BlaBlaCar is a rare opportunity with its combination of a business model with strong network effects and global potential including some fascinating growth from emerging markets. Since our initial investment a little more than a year ago, BlaBlaCar's membership base has grown from just over 20 mln members to over 35 mln members worldwide. We are once again paying with newly issued Vostok stock priced at SEK 75 per share, which is a slight premium to where our share has traded during the last month."



Background and Reasons



BlaBlaCar connects people looking to travel long distances with drivers already going the same way, so both can save money by sharing the cost of their journey. This model has made BlaBlaCar a leader of the global sharing economy. Vostok invested approximately EUR 40 mln into BlaBlaCar in July 2016 and approximately EUR 30 mln in September 2015 in context of their Series D approximately USD 200 mln investment round when the company had just passed 20 mln members in 19 countries. Since Vostok's initial investment, the company has continued to expand and perform very well and now has over 35 million members in 22 countries.



Following the Transaction, BlaBlaCar is Vostok's second largest investment valued at some USD 114.5 mln and represent approximately 21.8% of the latest published NAV as per June 30, 2016.



Advisors



Pareto Securities has been financial advisor and Vinge (Swedish law) and Conyers Dill & Pearman (Bermudan law) have been legal advisors to Vostok New Ventures Ltd in connection with the Transaction. Goodwin Procter have been legal advisors to Lead Edge Capital in connection with the Transaction.



For further information please contact: Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50



Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.



This information is information that Vostok New Ventures Ltd is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.45 CEST on October 28, 2016.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=592112