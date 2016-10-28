SCOR: Appointments at SCOR

Press Release

28 October 2016 - N° 27

Appointments at SCOR

SCOR announces two appointments within the central Group Finance functions:

Ian Kelly is appointed Head of Investor Relations with effect from November 1, 2016. Reporting to Mark Kociancic, Group Chief Financial Officer, he will continue to oversee the Group Financial Planning & Analysis and Group Cost Control and Budgeting departments. Ian will be based in London.

Bertrand Bougon is appointed Head of Group Ratings & Capital and SCOR SE Finance Director, reporting to Mark Kociancic, Group Chief Financial Officer. Bertrand will be based in Paris. We would like to thank Bertrand for his leadership of the Investor Relations team over the past two years.

Biographies

Ian Kelly, 49, is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Having begun his career with Prudential, he subsequently joined the Gerling Group (later Revios UK) in London working for its life reinsurance operations. Following the acquisition of the Revios Group by SCOR, Ian became CFO of the UK operations before taking up the role of Head of Group Financial Consolidation, and then of Head of Group Financial Planning and Analysis.

Bertrand Bougon, 44, is an actuary and a graduate of the Euro Institut d'Actuariat and the London Business School. He started his career with Rhodia Assurances, a Winterthur Group company, where he was Planning & Controlling Manager. He joined SCOR in 2005 as Group Management Controller. In 2008, he became Rating Agencies Director, a function that was subsequently extended to capital management. He was promoted to Deputy Head of Cash and Capital Management in May 2013, and Head of Investor Relations & Rating Agencies in October 2014.

