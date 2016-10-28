Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal slipper clutch market for two-wheelersreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global slipper clutch market for two-wheelers was valued at 333.2 thousand units in 2015 and will reach a sales volume of 572.1 thousand units in 2020, growing at a CAGR of over 11%. The growth of the slipper clutch market is directly proportional to the growth of the premium motorcycle market; the former is a derived market because its growth or decline depends on the number of premium motorcycle units sold. Currently, this study focuses on the factory set slipper clutches. Hence the OEM segment would contribute to the overall market scope taken for this study.

The slipper clutch market is dependent on the sales of premium motorcycles as slipper clutches are mostly installed in high-performance motorcycles. The growth rate of the global slipper clutch market would be moderate during the forecast period because the majority of its penetration would come mainly from high displacement motorcycles having an engine capacity of above 700cc.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global slipper clutch market is highly competitive. The number of vendors in the market is high, leading to intense competition. The market has a limited number of well-established vendors. The key vendors in the market are currently growing their customer base and are increasing their investment in R&D.

"The competitive environment in the market should intensify with advances in technology, government regulations, and entry of new competitors. There are very limited barriers to entry in the slipper clutch market and no close substitute for slipper clutches are present encouraging a large number of small- and medium-scale vendors to the market," says Praveen Kumar, a lead powertrain analyst from Technavio.

Top five slipper clutch market vendors for two-wheelers

Hyper Racer

Hyper Racer is an Australian motorcycle manufacturing and prototyping company specializing in motor racing related products. The company designs and manufactures vehicles for racing. Hyper Racer design has international acceptance. The company has about 60 years of experience in the motor racing industry. Hyper Racer is mainly into vehicles for track racing and corporate hire. They are manufactured in titanium and anodized aluminum alloy. These racing vehicles are used by many international top motorcycle road racers namely Noriyuki Haga, Ben Bostrom, and Franki Chilli.

Surflex

Surflex is an Italian company, which is into the study, manufacturing, and designing of agricultural machines and clutches of motorcycles. It mainly deals with motorcycle clutches and light machines for agriculture. Surflex sinter bonded plate were used on MV Agusta owned by Giacomo Agostini in the 1960s. The company was granted ISO EN 9001 Certification in 1995. Surflex is the first Italian company to produce clutches for motorcycle use. The company also deals with small clutches to fit motorcycles and light agricultural machines.

Sigma Performance

Sigma Performance, an England-based company, is a race motorcycle parts supplier specializing in slipper clutches for hyper-sports and super-sports category motorcycles. They mostly specialize in manufacturing and designing slipper clutches in over 50 different models of motorcycles.

Yoyodyne

Yoyodyne is a company based out in Morristown, New Jersey, and is basically into retailing of motorcycle aftermarket parts specializing with their own proprietary clutches.

Hinson Clutch Components

Hinson Clutch Components is a supplier of clutch components of sports bikes, ATVs, and off-road motorcycles. The company offers clutch baskets, inner hubs, pressure plates, slipper clutches, fiber and steel plates, clutch springs, and clutch covers. Hinson Clutch Components use hard coated aluminum, which is of lighter or equal in weight to the cast stock pieces.

