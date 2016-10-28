In vivo and in vitro data shows oncolytic virus-based immunotherapy can express a fully functional ICI (anti-PD-1) within the tumor micro-environment, at levels that achieve a durable anti-tumor effect

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that pre-clinical results of a new generation oncolytic viral immunotherapy, encoding for three different ICIs (anti-PD-1), was published in the peer-reviewed journal OncoImmunology

This new generation of oncolytic virus is armed with cancer-fighting genes (here, genes coding for anti-PD-1 antibody sequences1) with the aim of providing enhanced efficacy within the tumor micro-environment while reducing systemic toxicity.

The results showed that oncolytic virus-based immunotherapy can express a fully functional ICI (anti-PD-1) within the tumor micro-environment, at levels that achieve a durable anti-tumor effect.

These results support advancing the development of these next generation oncolytic vaccinia viruses armed with antibodies, which can also be designed with other immune-modulating molecules.

They also demonstrate that oncolytic viruses can be armed with genes that allow the local production into the tumor of efficacious treatments with minimum release of the drug into the bloodstream. This favorable bio distribution is particularly attractive for biotherapeutics that cannot be administered systemically as single agents due to their unfavorable safety profile.

The findings in this publication highlight Transgene's industry leading capability to design oncolytic viruses that have the ability to express complex therapeutic proteins, such as ICIs within the tumor micro-environment, at levels that deliver clear anti-tumor effects.

Key elements of the publication

In this experiment, three oncolytic vaccinia viruses were armed with three different anti-murine-PD-1 forms: a full monoclonal antibody (mAb), an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) or a single-chain variable fragment (scFv).

The published results report that the expression products of these three forms of PD-1 blockers vectorized in an oncolytic vaccinia virus all:

displayed a perfect biochemical integrity and folding,

were fully functional,

had equivalent biological activity to the corresponding anti-PD-1 reference monoclonal antibody (mAb).

1 Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), such as anti-PD-1 (or PD-1 blockers), targeting PD-1 represent a major advance in treating several forms of cancer. PD-1 molecules can be found at the surface of T cells. It binds with another molecule, PD-L1 that can be found on the surface of certain cancer cells. This interaction prevents T cells from attacking the abnormal cell, and allows the development of the tumor. By inhibiting PD-1 or PD-L1, ICIs help the immune system to eliminate cancer cells again.

Furthermore, in a murine model, the results show that:

an intratumoral (IT) injection of an anti-PD-1 armed oncolytic virus induced a sustained expression of the ICI into the tumor at a fairly high concentration compared to the level detected in the bloodstream.

IT injection of an oncolytic vaccinia virus induced a massive increase of TIL (Tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, incl. CD8 and CD4 lymphocytes) which displayed some markers of activation.

In one model, the IT injections of two armed anti-PD1 oncolytic viruses (mAb and scFv) had an anti-tumor efficacy that is similar to the efficacy of the combination of unarmed oncolytic virus together with systemic administration of anti-PD-1.

The in vivo expression of this anti-PD-1 antibody and scFv into the tumor met at least the minimum quantity, quality and duration required for an anti-tumor activity.

A copy of the article, Vectorization in an oncolytic vaccinia virus of an antibody, a Fab and a scFv against programed cell death-1 (PD-1) allows their intratumoral delivery and an improved tumor-growth inhibition, can be downloaded from OncoImmunology website (http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/2162402X.2016.1220467) and from Transgene's website "Our pipeline/Publication" (www.transgene.fr). These data were presented in April 2016 at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in New Orleans, USA, and were positively received by the scientific community and the pharmaceutical industry.

About oncolytic viruses

A breakthrough therapeutic class, oncolytic viruses are active and targeted immunotherapy treatments. They are designed to selectively destroy cancer cells by lysing (breaking down) them through viral replication and to stimulate the body's immune response against cancer cells. They can be armed with a wide variety of therapeutics to enhance the activity and the potency of the treatment. Transgene's lead oncolytic virus, Pexa-Vec, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in advanced primary liver cancer. Its mechanism of action and its safety profile make it an appropriate candidate for combinations in solid tumors.

Transgene's research teams are also focused on designing a new generation of oncolytic virus that aims at delivering multiple therapeutics within the tumor micro-environment.

