VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Amber Financial, a personal loan and online lending company, is proud to be a leading sponsor of the exciting upcoming event, aMEI / AMIT UTOPIA. The event features popular Taiwanese pop singer and songwriter, Amei (Amit) Chang on November 29, 2016.

In her first visit to Vancouver as part of the aMEI / AMIT UTOPIA World Tour, Amei's concert will attract over 4,000 fans to the Doug Mitchell Sports Centre at the University of British Columbia. The concert is set to be a sensational display of Amei's outstanding musical style and talent, when the queen of Mandopop takes the stage in Vancouver.

Amei is well-known in the Mandarin pop music scene. Often referred to as the "Pride of Taiwan", she was recently crowned the Best Mandarin Female Singer at Taiwan's 26th Golden Melody Awards. Over the past few years, A-Mei has become known for advocating for the LGBT community through her music.

"We are proud to sponsor such an exciting event," says Cindy Chen, CEO of Amber Financial. "As a fair and transparent provider of online loans for Canadian residents, part of our mission at Amber Financial is to foster an environment of acceptance and understanding. This is why we are dedicated to artists such as Amei who work hard to promote those values."

For more information and tickets, please visit http://www.mubistudio.com/amei2016.html. For more information about Amber Financial, please visit www.amberfinancial.com.

About Amber Financial

Amber Financial is a personal loan and online lending company based in Vancouver, Canada. Using proprietary technology, Amber Financial provides a secure and easy, customer-oriented loan service to Canadian residents. Amber Financial lowers the cost of borrowing and provides a convenient personal loan service compared to banks and traditional institutions. The company aims to promote financial inclusion and help Canadian residents achieve their dreams through fast and easy lending. For more information, please visit www.amberfinancial.com/.

