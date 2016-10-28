SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Rachel Ehrlich to its growing roster of neutrals in Northern California.

"Rachel has a 360 degree view on the mediation process having been a party to many resolution efforts while working in a variety of capacities," said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President with Judicate West. "Her background as a casualty and coverage attorney and as a claims professional gives her a unique and well-rounded perspective on the insurance industry. Further, Rachel has an aptitude for establishing a strong and effective rapport with all parties involved in a case, making her an asset to Judicate West's clients statewide."

With 20 years' experience as an attorney, as well as an insider's perspective gained as an insurance claims professional, Ehrlich brings deep insight to matters involving personal injury, premises and product liability, property damage and construction disputes. She has had the benefit of playing a variety of roles in the mediation process, including decision-maker, mediator, counsel of record, party representative, and insurance executive with final settlement authority.

Ehrlich is a member of The Mediation Society and the California Dispute Resolution Council, as well as the San Francisco, Alameda County and Contra Costa County Bar Associations. She has also gained experience as a mediator and arbitrator for the Alameda County Superior Court and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Ehrlich earned her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of Law (1996) and her B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz (1990).

