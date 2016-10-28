Complies with European Union and U.S. Department of Commerce's New Framework to Protect Transferred Personal Information for Commercial Purposes

Bullhorn, the relationship management software company that helps customer-obsessed organizations transform their business relationships, has been certified by the European Union and U.S. Department of Commerce under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework for the collection, use, and retention of personal information transferred from the EU to the U.S. supporting transatlantic business.

Designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and European Commission, the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework reflects the new requirements for foreign exchanges of personal data for commercial purposes after the European Court of Justice deemed the former Safe Harbor framework invalid in October 2015. The new arrangement includes stronger data protection obligations for companies receiving personal data from the EU, safeguards on U.S. government access to data, effective protection and redress for individuals, and annual joint review to monitor the implementation.

"Bullhorn is now certified and compliant under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework," said Bullhorn's Director of Security Henryk Ciejek. "We take data protection and privacy very seriously at Bullhorn. Our customers are very important to us, so we want to assure them, and their customers, that their personal information is safeguarded and that we have the most updated and appropriate protection and privacy in place for them."

To join the voluntary Privacy Shield Framework, Bullhorn self-certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce and publicly committed to comply with the framework's requirements. Bullhorn completed a rigorous process to align numerous privacy policies with the new regulations before receiving its certification.

To read Bullhorn's privacy policy, click here. To view Bullhorn's EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework certification, click here. For more information about the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework, visit www.privacyshield.gov.

About Bullhorn

Bullhorn provides cloud-based software for relationship-driven businesses. Its automated data capture and customer insight technology helps companies win customers and keep them engaged. Today, more than 7,000 companies rely on the Bullhorn platform to help increase sales, improve service delivery, and streamline operations. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn employs over 600 people globally. The company is founder-led and backed by Vista Equity Partners. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161028005784/en/

Contacts:

Bullhorn

Vinda Souza, 617-951-4319

Director of Marketing Communications

vsouza@bullhorn.com