

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A victory by Hillary Clinton in the upcoming presidential election is still far from a sure thing, but the former Secretary of State is reportedly considering picking Vice President Joe Biden to fill her old job if she pulls out a win.



Citing a source familiar with the planning, Politico said Friday that Biden is at the top of the internal short list Clinton's transition team is preparing for her pick as the nation's top diplomat.



'He'd be great, and they are spending a lot of time figuring out the best way to try to persuade him to do it if she wins,' the source told Politico.



The potential selection of Biden comes even through Clinton and the vice president reportedly clashed repeatedly while both were members of President Barack Obama's administration.



According to Politico, the pair differed over leaving troops in Iraq, the surge in Afghanistan, and whether to arm Syria's rebels and bomb Libya, with Clinton taking the more hawkish line in every case.



Biden would still likely be seen as a strong choice for Secretary of State, however, as he spent several years as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before becoming Vice President.



Politico said other names under discussion include former Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, former Deputy Secretary of State Billy Burns, and Nick Burns, the former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs under George W. Bush.



Clinton's assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, Brookings Institution President Strobe Talbott and retired admiral James Stavridis, who was considered as a potential running mate, have also reportedly been discussed as potential choices for Secretary of State.



