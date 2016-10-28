Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Eyewear Market by Product Type (Prescription Glasses/Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses), End User (Men, Women), Mode of Sale (Retail, Online) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 2020" report to their offering.

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled "Eyewear Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 2020," the market is expected to generate revenue of $141.3 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during 2015 2020. In 2014, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, accounting for 40.6% share of the overall eyewear market. In the same year, prescription glasses/spectacles held a lion's share in the product type category. The women eyewear segment is anticipated to grow significantly, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global eyewear market is categorized into prescription glasses/spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. In 2014, the prescription glasses/spectacle segment dominated the eyewear market, contributing approximately 3/5th of the overall eyewear market revenue. The sunglasses segment accounted for 25.7% share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

