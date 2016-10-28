University College London Hospital (UCLH) Expands Sirion Deployment to Manage All Major Contractual Relationships





Sirion powers UCLH's initiative aimed at driving improved financial value, performance and compliance in its large procurement and client contracts.

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SirionLabs, the G-Cloud listed provider of technology solutions for effective management of strategic services contracts, today announced that University College London Hospital (UCLH), one of the largest NHS trusts in the UK, has expanded the scope of its Sirion deployment to cover all of its large, strategic services contracts. Eight of UCLH's largest contracts including IT services, PFI, medical services (ambulatory transport and pharmacy), and client services contracts will be managed using Sirion's cutting-edge post-signature contract management capabilities.

Sirion's deployment is part of UCLH's aim at driving improved efficiencies and savings in its commercial arrangements through an effective combination of processes and technology. This initiative assumes significance in light of the recent studies, including the National Audit Office (NAO) study and the Carter review, highlighting the need for the public sector to address critical gaps in their management of complex services contracts.

As part of this program, UCLH commenced a proof of concept engagement with SirionLabs in early 2016 with the deployment of a large client services contract (for delivering a range of technology, medical and facilities management services to a large patient care services company) for management on Sirion. This was quickly followed by a large procurement contract for IT and BPO services.With the objective of sharing UCLH's learnings and experience from this program for the benefit of the broader healthcare sector in the UK, SirionLabs and UCLH are jointly organising a seminar around the theme Haemorrhaging Value: Removing waste through effective management of contracts in the health sector to be held on 31st October in London. This exclusive, by-invitation event will be attended by senior leaders from UK's public healthcare sector with speakers from UCLH, the Cabinet Office, PCS and CGI.

"Like most NHS organisations, UCLH is continuously looking for ways to reduce avoidable expenditure and improve revenue, and do this while maintaining high standards of care for our patients. We recently commenced an initiative at UCLH to drive improved financial value and performance in our large procurement and client contracts. We chose Sirion to power this initiative due to its advanced capabilities for managing complex services contracts in the post-award phase," said Tim Jaggard, Finance Director, UCLH, further adding "We are pleased with the results of the pilot engagement with Sirion - material reduction in wasted expenditure, increased revenue, and improved relationships with our suppliers and customers."

"UCLH is one of the UK's leading NHS Trusts with a rich history of innovation and excellence. This program adds to UCLH's reputation as a pioneer in the healthcare sector," said Evangelos Apostolou, President, EMEA for SirionLabs. "We are pleased with Sirion's contribution to the initial success of this initiative. With the expanded scope of Sirion's deployment, we look forward to making a bigger impact by enabling UCLH to drive higher value realisation in all of its key commercial engagements."

About UCLH

UCLH (University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust), situated in the West End of London, is one of the largest NHS trusts in the United Kingdom and provides first-class acute and specialist services. The state-of-the-art University College Hospital which opened in 2005, is the focal point of UCLH alongside four cutting-edge specialist hospitals.UCLH is committed to research and development and forms part of UCL Partners which in March 2009 was officially designated as one of the UK's first academic health science centres by the Department of Health. UCLH works closely with UCL, translating research into treatments for patients. Visit our website www.uclh.nhs.uk, we are also on Facebook (UCLHNHS), Twitter (@UCLH) and Youtube (UCLHvideo).

About SirionLabs

SirionLabs is transforming the way buyers and suppliers of complex services engage with each other using our flagship enterprise platform - Sirion.

Sirion radically simplifies the delivery and consumption of complex services. It bridges the gap in existing supplier governance (for buyers) and revenue assurance (for suppliers) solutions by tightly integrating all key disciplines - contracts, performance, financial, risk, and relationship management. Leveraging automation and advanced analytics, Sirion helps buyers and suppliers to create higher value and stronger relationships, while enabling effective management of cost and risk in complex services engagements.

