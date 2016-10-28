CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this Press Release.

A local business success story, Calgary's Black Gold Emergency Response Planners is excited to introduce a first in Canada business emergency response mobile app that provides peace of mind from initial disaster response through to the final stages of recovery.

Available online today, the BGGoPlan® app helps companies move away from cumbersome, static paper plans to a dynamic mobile application. It allows multiple users to access critical response information and work together on one platform to communicate and respond to an incident in real-time - regardless of their physical location.

"Recent events like the Fort McMurray fires and Calgary floods severely impacted Alberta's business community costing billions in lost revenue and productivity," says Jason Swan, VP of Operations. "These highly publicized natural disasters demonstrated the importance of sound emergency response planning for the business community to remain intact through both large and small disasters."

"Our app extends the functionality of Emergency Response Plans beyond office walls to mobile devices everywhere," says Swan. "From the initial response through to final recovery stages, the app helps both executives and field workers manage responses more effectively."

App demo & video launch: Monday, October 31, 12:00 - 1:00 pm Location: Metropolitan Conference Centre, 333 4 Ave SW, 2nd floor Strand/Tivoli room

The BGGoPlan® app is available in two versions: the lite version is a free, paperless emergency response plan that provides the key information needed during an emergency. With step-by-step instructions, it is a simple interface to help manage a variety of emergency situations.

The full BGGoPlan® app is customized for individual business needs. Designed by responders, it connects field workers with executives to work on the go. By using GPS technology, it pinpoints a responder's exact location and company assets, updates and logs events in real time, allows for group messaging and customization of essential forms.

Black Gold is disrupting the emergency response field with cutting-edge technology. They have been helping businesses, non-profit and the public sector reach world-class levels of safety and preparedness, reducing cost and improving efficiency for close to 20 years.

Visit www.blackgolderp.com for screenshots of the app and a video to see how it can help companies respond to all types of disasters-even zombies! To download the lite BGGoPlan® App, click here.

BGGoPlan® app is currently available for the iPhone. Coming soon-versions for iPad and Android.

