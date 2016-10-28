

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senator Mark Kirk, R-Ill., has come under fire for invoking his Democratic challenger's ethnicity in questioning her family's military background.



During an Illinois Senate debate on Thursday, Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., indicated that her family's history of military service goes back to the American Revolution.



'I had forgotten that your parents came all the way from Thailand to serve George Washington,' Kirk said in response.



Duckworth, an army veteran who lost both legs in the Iraq war, was born in Thailand to a Thai-Chinese mother and a U.S. Marine father.



While Duckworth did not respond to Kirk's remark the debate, she later tweeted a picture of her family in which she and her father are wearing military uniforms.



'My mom is an immigrant and my dad and his family have served this nation in uniform since the Revolution,' Duckworth said in a post accompanying the photo.



The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also released a statement demanding an apology from Kirk for remarks they described as racist.



Kirk's campaign initially released a statement that said he honors Duckworth and her family's service but did not include an apology.



However, Kirk has subsequently posted an apology on Twitter, saying, 'Sincere apologies to an American hero, Tammy Duckworth, and gratitude for her family's service.'



The uproar could make Kirk's uphill fight for re-election that much tougher, as recent polls show him well behind Duckworth in the heavily Democratic state.



