LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- NowForum -- xMatters, inc., the intelligent communications platform that connects insights from any system to the people that matter, today announced that ServiceNow has certified the xMatters application for integration with the latest ServiceNow release, Helsinki. The integration application is available now in the ServiceNow Store at: http://bit.ly/2dsnsGL.

The xMatters cloud infrastructure enables businesses to automate communication via push, phone, and SMS technologies. By integrating with ServiceNow's service management system, xMatters can leverage user and group synchronization, on-call scheduling, incident alerting, and major incident resource engagement to tenaciously track down the relevant responder. With new features including a Service Portal and Customer Service Management (CSM), ServiceNow Helsinki works with xMatters to markedly streamline IT service management.

"We're pleased that ServiceNow shares our vision of streamlining communication channels to save valuable technician time and accelerate resolution of critical issues," said Abbas Haider Ali, CTO of xMatters. "By integrating seamlessly, xMatters and ServiceNow help reduce the Mean Time to Restore for our customers."

The "Engage with xMatters" integration feature streamlines the incident management process and reduces time to engage with critical resources. Incident Managers can manually escalate to on-call members and groups without reassigning incident tickets, and include comments to explain and give context to the escalated incident. xMatters's self-service web interface enables users to manage notification subscriptions and device preferences, as well as tailor message content to device type, communication modes, and context. The platform is integrable with all IT systems, including network monitoring, system management, application monitoring, service management, and workload management.

Joint customers including Kellogg, Sky, and Getty Images can find the xMatters integration application in the ServiceNow store compatible with the Helsinki and all other supported versions of ServiceNow. The xMatters integrations are now available in the ServiceNow Store.

For more information about xMatters + ServiceNow, please visit: http://bit.ly/2dsnsGL

About xMatters, inc.

xMatters is an intelligent communications platform that connects insights from any system to the people that matter in order to accelerate essential business processes. The platform automates, operationalizes and contextualizes communications within key DevOps processes, fundamentally altering the way business units work together. xMatters also supports enterprises with major incident and change management, alerting the right people on the right channels to time-sensitive events and problems like network outages, supply-chain disruptions, natural disasters and medical emergencies. Founded in 2000 and named the #1 Best Mid-Sized Workplace in Technology, xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, CA, with global offices. For more information, please visit www.xmatters.com.

Media Contact

Kate Amery

PulpPR for xMatters

kate@pulppr.com



