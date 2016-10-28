OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- As Monday, October 31 marks the government own deadline to finally fix the problems plaguing the Phoenix pay system's, public service employees represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Canadian Association of Professional Employees and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) will rally in downtown Ottawa to pressure officials into repairing the system once and for all.

"The government set its own October 31 deadline to eliminate the backlog of cases dating back to June 1, but we still don't know if public servants should expect a "trick" or a "treat" Monday. Our patience is wearing thin", worries PIPSC President Daviau.

"This is a problem that should already be mouldering in the grave," said Jessica Squires, Chair of CAPE's Mobilization Committee. "It's unacceptable that there are public servants out there that are still not getting paid for the important work they perform on behalf of Canadians."

PIPSC President Debi Daviau, PSAC President Robyn Benson and CAPE Mobilization Committee Chair Jessica Squires will address participants and will be available to the media to discuss the ongoing failure of the Phoenix pay system.

Event: Halloween Rally - Haunted by Phoenix! Location: Elgin and Wellington (in front of the Prime Minister's Office) Date: Monday, October 31st, 2016 Time: 12:00 pm (noon)

