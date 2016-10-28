Atento inaugurates a new customer relationship center in Colombia





- The center provides end-to-end customer experience solutions to leading firms in the banking & financial services, telecommunications and industry sectors

BOGOTA, Colombia, Oct. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has inaugurated its customer relationship center of Telares, in Bogota. This center brings to four the total number of Atento centers located in city of Bogota.

According to Miguel Matey, Director of Atento Americas North Region, "With the inauguration of this new center in Bogota, our company continues to increase its presence in the country, offering advanced customer experience solutions to companies who operate in the Colombian market." Miguel Matey added, "Colombia is also a country that can offer important competitive advantages and plays a key role in Atento's strategy to provide customer experience solutions to companies operating in the US market and who wish to manage their customer services from Latin American countries."

Atento's modern facilities in Telares occupy approximately 11,170 m2 built over three floors. The facilities have training rooms, a canteen, rest and recreation areas, a data center as well as a biometric access control system. It is one of the most advanced centers in Colombia for providing end-to-end customer experience solutions. The center will provide jobs for approximately 2,000 agents and is fully accessible for people with disabilities.

For Miguel José López, Managing Director of Atento Colombia, "Centers such as Telares reflect Atento's commitment to offering end-to-end customer experience solutions adapted to the needs of companies operating in highly competitive environments. Environments where excellent customer experience increases consumer satisfaction and becomes the most effective distinguishing factor against the competition." Miguel José López added, "It is an honor for us to inaugurate this center in the presence of our clients and the main economic authorities of the country."

Atento has over 8,000 employees in Colombia, more than 50 leading clients in different sectors and operates in four cities: Bogota, Pereira, Bucaramanga and Quibdo.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs more than 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2015, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a third consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com