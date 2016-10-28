

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell Friday amid concerns about global demand and signs that OPEC will dither on supply cuts.



Iraq and others are asking to be exempt from any arrangement requiring output quotas.



The cartel meets in Vienna this weekend to discuss the situation.



Meanwhile, the US oil rig count fell by two to 441 this week, according to oilfield services company Baker Hughes.



It was the first drop since the week of June 24.



December West Texas Intermediate crude-oil futures finished down $1.02, or 2.1%, at $48.70 a barrel. For the week, oil was down 4%, snapping a 4-week win streak.



