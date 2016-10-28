Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2016) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" and the "Company") reports that the board of directors of the Company has granted to employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase 550,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option which was approved by shareholders of the Company at its most recent Annual General Meeting held April 22, 2016.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.