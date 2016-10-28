TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Augyva Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AUV) ("Augyva") today announced that it has filed condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended August 31, 2016. The statements together with the Management Discussion and Analysis can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.augyvamining.com.

The Company is currently pursuing a range of prospective transactions and will provide an update, if any, to shareholders in due course.

About Augyva Mining Resources Inc.

Augyva is an exploration and development company holding an interest in the Duncan Lake Property located in the James Bay region of the Province of Quebec located in the western part of the La Grande Greenstone Belt. The property is accessible by road and covers approximately 7,921hectares. Augyva received the results of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared by Met-Chem Canada Inc. in March 2013. The property is subject to an option and joint venture agreement between Augyva and Canadian Century Iron Ore Corporation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Augyva's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Augyva does not undertake to update any forward looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Kuldeep Billan,CFA

kbillan@rogers.com

www.augyvamining.com



