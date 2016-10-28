SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Recently recognized as one of the 'Best Hotels in the World' by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco has been a favorite destination for traveling families and locals to celebrate the holiday season for more than 25 years. The Nob Hill luxury hotel continues its tradition of creating indelible holiday memories with specially-curated menus, annual traditions and festive fundraisers. The five-diamond hotel's signature restaurant, Parallel 37, and award-winning chef, Michael Rotondo, will feature celebratory menus on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve. Additional holiday specialties include annual traditions such as the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Holiday Afternoon Tea in The Lounge and Teddy Bear Tea benefiting Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area.

Thanksgiving at Parallel 37

Thursday, November 24, 2016

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with final seating at 8 p.m.

$145 per adult with menu options for children

On Thanksgiving Day, guests are invited to indulge in a four-course menu featuring seasonally-inspired dishes including: Roasted Pear and Parsnip Soup, Brioche, Holiday Spices; Pumpkin Ravioli, Maine Lobster, Shellfish Reduction; Traditional Turkey Dinner with Sweet Potatoes, Corn Bread Stuffing, Giblet Gravy; Roasted Sea Bass, Dungeness Crab, Flavors of "Cioppino" and All Natural Beef Tenderloin, Celery Root Gratin, Bone Marrow, Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette. Classic trimmings will also be served including: Whipped Yukon Gold Potato Purée, Caramelized Carrots and Brussels Sprouts and Traditional Turkey Stuffing. Completing the evening's exceptional experience will be a dessert cart featuring Chocolate Toffee Pecan Tart; Amaretto Pumpkin Pie with Almond Brittle; Apple Cinnamon Cranberry Pie plus an optional Vanilla Cream, Cranberry Orange Compote and Chocolate Cinnamon Sauce accompaniments.

Thanksgiving dinner at Parallel 37 is priced at $145 per adult. Menu options for children include a Children's Thanksgiving Menu at $95 per child and an â la carte Ritz Kids menu.

Teddy Bear Tea

November 26-27, 2016 - 1 p.m.

December 3-4; 10-11; 17-18, 2016 - 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

December 19-23, 2016 - 1 p.m.

$120 per adult; $115 per child, inclusive of tax and gratuity.

An annual holiday tradition at the San Francisco family hotel, children are invited to gather for Teddy Bear Tea in the festively decorated Terrace Room. While children enjoy a special tea experience of hot chocolate, teddy bear cut-out cookies and assorted sandwiches, they are entertained and engaged with a lively holiday show starring an entertaining elf, his animated sidekick and a giant Teddy Bear. As a take home gift, each child will receive a teddy bear and a photo with the giant Teddy Bear. $2 per ticket sold will benefit Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area. Purchase tickets.

Holiday Afternoon Tea

December 3-4; 10-11; 17-23; 26-30, 2016, 2 p.m. seating

$75 per guest

A perfect way for guests to unwind after a long day of shopping at nearby Union Square and preparing for the holiday season is by indulging in timeless Afternoon Tea with a twist in The Lounge. Complete with live harp music, Holiday Afternoon Tea presents a sophisticated spread including an exquisitely blended pot of tea, savory finger sandwiches such as Bay Blue with Sauternes Compressed Pear on Walnut Bread and Le Querica American Prosciutto with Bellwether Farms duo of Sheep Cheese and Fig Jam. Holiday sweets such as Brown Butter Shortbread Cookies and Gingerbread Spiced Cake round out the tea experience.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Thursday, December 1, 2016

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Complimentary

A favorite among the Bay Area community, the Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco ignites the holiday season at sundown, when the 40-foot holiday tree outside the kid friendly hotel is illuminated by Santa Claus and his little helper from the Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area. Hosted by KRON Channel 4 anchor Vicki Liviakis, this annual tree lighting ceremony begins with Dickens-era costumed carolers and trumpeters performing holiday favorites throughout the downtown San Francisco hotel while guests and locals alike enjoy holiday beverages and treats.

After the ceremony, children are invited to take photos and visit with Santa. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is complimentary and open to the public.

Christmas Eve at Parallel 37

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Menu available from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

$135 per adult with menu options for children

On Christmas Eve, guests are invited to enjoy Chef Michael Rotondo's exclusive four-course menu inspired by the winter season's finest ingredients including Warm Chestnut Soup with Asian Pear, Whipped Honey; Dungeness Crab Cake, Green Apple, Wild Fennel; Maple Glazed BBQ Pork Belly, Ginger, Lemongrass, Mixed Greens; Diver Sea Scallops, Shitake Mushrooms, Tokyo Turnips, Dashi Broth; and Grass-Fed Sonoma Raised Beef "Wellington", Black Truffle, Leek Fondue. Time-honored sides for the table will include Glazed Carrots and Brussels Sprouts and Yukon Gold Potato Puree and the dessert menu will include Chocolate Malt and Cherry Bûche de Noël and Gingerbread Roll, Spiced Pear and Cranberry Sauce.

The four-course menu is available for $135 per adult. Menu options for children include a Children's Christmas Eve Menu at $85 per child and an â la carte Ritz Kids menu.

Christmas Day at Parallel 37

Sunday, December 25, 2016

Menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with final seating at 8 p.m.

$145 per adult with menu options for children

Following a morning filled with opening presents and holiday cheer, guests are invited to enjoy Chef Michael Rotondo's festive four-course menu featuring creative twists on classic Christmas fare, including Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Nasturtium, Bellwether Farms Ricotta; Dungeness Crab Cake, Green Apple, Wild Fennel; Maple Glazed BBQ Pork Belly, Ginger, Lemongrass, Mixed Greens; Diver Sea Scallops, Shitake Mushrooms, Tokyo Turnips, Dashi Broth; and Roasted Liberty Duck, Sweet Potato, Red Cabbage, Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette. Guests will also enjoy Glazed Carrots and Brussels Sprouts and Yukon Gold Potato Puree for the table and the dessert choices will include Chocolate Malt and Cherry Bûche de Noël and Gingerbread Roll, Spiced Pear and Cranberry Sauce.

The four-course menu is available for $145 per adult. Menu options for children include a Children's Christmas Menu at $95 per child and an â la carte Ritz Kids menu.

New Year's Eve at Parallel 37

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Seatings at 6 and 9 p.m.

Guests will ring in the New Year in style at Parallel 37 with a delectable five- or six-course menu created by Chef Michael Rotondo. The evening begins by toasting to 2017 with a complimentary sparkling wine followed by a decadent dinner experience with a menu featuring Kumamoto Oyster, Dashi, Sabayon; Ahi Tuna Tartar, Buddha's Hand, Quinoa; Seared Foie Gras, Huckleberry, Red Wine Essence; Durham Ranch Bison Tenderloin, Black Garlic, Polenta. A Chocolate Malt and Cherry Bûche de Noël is the perfect way to bid adieu to 2016.

The 6 p.m. seating features a five-course menu priced at $165 per guest and the 9 p.m. seating features a six-course menu priced at $215 per guest.

New Year's Eve in The Lounge

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tables are first come, first served from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Usher in 2017 in the luxury hotel's moody Lounge inspired by a traditional club bar with a speakeasy feel, set to the upbeat sounds of a DJ. As you mix and mingle, enjoy a special raw bar offered from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with fresh seafood including oysters, shrimp and crab claws plus Champagne pairing options. The Lounge will also feature its signature menu of early and mid-century handcrafted classic cocktails and delectable Contemporary American bites. When the clock strikes 2017, complimentary sparkling wine will be poured by the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco.

New Year's Day Buffet at Parallel 37

Sunday, January 1, 2017

6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

$75 per guest; Ritz Kids menu available

Following a night bidding adieu to 2016, guests can begin the New Year with an indulgent buffet breakfast at the downtown luxury hotel's award-winning Parallel 37. In addition to a delectable spread of breakfast favorites including chef's choice preparation of eggs, cured and breakfast meats, smoked salmon, breakfast potatoes, seasonal fruit, and morning pastries, the New Year's Day Buffet will be enhanced with a special "Make-Your-Own" Bloody Mary Bar and mimosas.

New Year's Eve Celebration Package

Valid through January 1, 2017

Starting at $715 USD per night

Ring in the New Year with a decadent dinner at award-winning Parallel 37, then take the elevator home to stylish luxury accommodations.

The New Year's Eve Celebration Package includes:

Overnight accommodations

Bottle of JCB No. Infiniti sparkling wine to toast guestroom amenity

New Year's Eve Dinner for Two at Parallel 37 featuring a five-course dinner at 6 p.m. seating and six-course dinner at 9 p.m. seating





For additional information on holiday events and to place a reservation, please call 415-773-6168. Teddy Bear Tea tickets may be purchased online. To reserve the 'New Year's Eve Celebration Package', please call toll free 800-241-3333, visit ritzcarlton.com/sanfrancisco or contact your travel professional.

About The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Completely transformed and reimagined, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco sets a new standard of excellence in the City by the Bay, drawing inspiration from the alluring designs of couture and the city's iconic architecture. Set within a 1909 Neoclassical landmark building in the prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco is the city's only AAA Five Diamond hotel and was recently named the #1 hotel in San Francisco by the readers of Travel + Leisure for their 2016 'World's Best Awards'. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, the iconic hotel is nearby San Francisco's most visited attractions and the historic cable car is accessible right outside its doors. Offering globally-inspired California cuisine and seasonal cocktails at the award-winning Parallel 37, the largest luxury Club Level experience in San Francisco, and more than 24,000 sq. ft. of grand event spaces, the 336-room Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco provides the ultimate in personalized Ritz-Carlton service, comfort and luxury.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3073607

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3073620

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3073623



Contact:

Shelly Auyeung

Communications Specialist

Email Contact



The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

600 Stockton Street

San Francisco, CA 94018

+1 415.364.3479



