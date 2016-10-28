TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or "the Company"), one of the world's leading fleet management companies, today announced that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2016 after the close of markets on November 14, 2016.

On October 3, 2016, Element's predecessor company, Element Financial Corporation, announced the completion of the reorganization of its business into two separate publicly traded companies - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) and ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (the "Separation Transaction"). As this Separation Transaction closed at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Element's filings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 will incorporate financial results for the operations of both Element Fleet Management Corp. and ECN Capital Corp.

Each of the separated companies will host a conference call and post a series of presentation slides to discuss their respective results with analysts as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------- Element Fleet Management ECN Capital ---------------------------------------------------------------- Date: November 14, 2016 November 14, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Start Time: 4:30 PM 5:30 PM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Conf. Call North America Toll-Free: 1-866- North America Toll-Free: 1-866- Access: 696-5910 696-5910 Local: 416-340-2217 Local: 416-340-2217 International dial-in numbers: International dial-in numbers: https://www.confsolutions.ca/IL https://www.confsolutions.ca/IL T?oss=7P1R8666965910 T?oss=7P1R8666965910 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Passcode: 7047872 6107427 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Presentation https://www.elementfleet.com/ab http://ecncapitalcorp.com/inves Access: out-us/investor- tors/presentations relations/presentations ---------------------------------------------------------------- Conf. Call Available until Dec. 14, 2016 Available until Dec. 15, 2016 Replay: by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering the 905-694-9451 and entering the pass code 4417837. pass code 9822728. ----------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Element Fleet Management Corp.

John Sadler

Senior Vice President

Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

(416) 646-5689

jsadler@elementcorp.com



Element Fleet Management Corp.

Michel Beland

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 646-5680

mbeland@elementcorp.com



