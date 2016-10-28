TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 28, 2016) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company"), one of North America's leading commercial finance companies, today announced that it will host a conference call after the close of markets on November 14, 2016 to discuss the financial results of the distributed assets of Element Financial Corporation into ECN Capital covering the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2016.

On October 3, 2016, Element Financial Corporation, announced the completion of the reorganization of its business into two separate publicly traded companies -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) and ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (the "Separation Transaction"). As this Separation Transaction closed at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Element Fleet Management's filings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 will incorporate financial results for the operations of both Element Fleet Management Corp. and ECN Capital Corp.

Each of the separated companies will host a conference call and post a series of presentation slides to discuss their respective results with analysts as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------- Element Fleet Management ECN Capital ---------------------------------------------------------------- Date: November 14, 2016 November 14, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Start Time: 4:30 PM 5:30 PM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Conf. Call North America Toll-Free: 1-866- North America Toll-Free: 1-866- Access: 696-5910 696-5910 Local: 416-340-2217 Local: 416-340-2217 International dial-in numbers: International dial-in numbers: https://www.confsolutions.ca/IL https://www.confsolutions.ca/IL T?oss=7P1R8666965910 T?oss=7P1R8666965910 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Passcode: 7047872 6107427 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Presentation https://www.elementfleet.com/ab http://ecncapitalcorp.com/inves Access: out-us/investor- tors/presentations relations/presentations ---------------------------------------------------------------- Conf. Call Available until Dec. 14, 2016 Available until Dec. 15, 2016 Replay: by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering the 905-694-9451 and entering the pass code 4417837. pass code 9822728. ----------------------------------------------------------------

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of $8.2 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America's leading commercial finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market (Commercial & Vendor Finance, Rail Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/28/11G119952/Images/ECN_Capital_Logo-350f8dc1b95fab8eaa38768d78208ce8.jpg

Contact:

John Sadler

Senior Vice President

(416) 646-5689

jsadler@ecncapitalcorp.com