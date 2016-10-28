GUELPH, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (TSX: HMM.A) -

Nine months ending: Three months ending: 9/30/2016 10/02/15 9/30/2016 10/02/15 Net Product Sales $87,729,000 $89,450,000 $27,944,000 $29,941,000 Income from operating activities((i)) 1,624,000 4,850,000 188,000 1,636,000 Net Income (Loss) for Period 819,000 2,470,000 (296,000) 705,000 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (225,000) 4,143,000 (82,000) 1,346,000 Earnings (Loss) per share Basic $0.07 $0.22 ($0.03) $0.09 Diluted $0.07 $0.22 ($0.03) $0.09

To all employees and shareholders:

We have seen some improvement over the previous quarter in our operations as our new facility comes on line. Our markets continue to provide relatively flat activity.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

