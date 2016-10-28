TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Frontier Rare Earths Limited (OTCQX: FREFF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hulme Scholes as a non-executive director of the Company.

Mr Scholes holds BA (Law) and LLB degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand and is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. Mr Scholes specialises in mining and mineral law and has practised exclusively in the field for 15 years. He was a partner at Werksmans Attorneys (a leading South African law firm) from 1999 to 2008 and a non-executive director of Aquarius Platinum South Africa ("AQPSA") from 2004 until 2008, when he became an executive director of AQPSA. In 2010 Mr Scholes returned to the legal profession as a mining and mineral law advisor and is a principal of Malan Scholes Inc., a firm of attorneys based in Johannesburg, South Africa, that specialises in mining & resources. Mr Scholes is also a non-executive director of West Wits Mining Limited (listed on the Australian Stock Exchange), Randgold and Exploration Company Limited (listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange), and Lace Diamond Mining Company (Pty) Limited (a subsidiary of Diamondcorp PLC). Mr. Scholes previously served as a non-executive director of the Company from October 2013 until May 2016, when he stepped down due to time constraints from his other business commitments.

About Frontier

Frontier is a mineral exploration and development company principally focused on the of the Zandkopsdrift rare earth project, located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa and the Lurio graphite project, a flake graphite deposit in Mozambique.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed Consolidation and related matters. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise, other than as required by Canadian securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

