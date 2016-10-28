CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP), the Government of Canada is investing in Canadian innovations to create inclusive and sustainable economic growth for communities across Canada.

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, today announced that the Government of Canada is investing in four made-in-Canada innovations.

RallyEngine Inc. received a $224,774 contract for its app-based communications platform, which allows organizations to efficiently locate, alert and inform widespread personnel in real-time. This app can be used by first responders and other officials to communicate with the public during crisis situations. The testing of this innovation is being conducted by the Town of High River, Alberta, on behalf of Public Services and Procurement Canada.

New Energy Corporation Inc. received a $494,033 contract for its EnviroGen hydrokinetic turbine. The innovation generates electricity from streams with little environmental impact. This green power-generating system can increase local self-reliance in remote areas and reduce the use of fossil fuels by using a clean, renewable resource. The testing of this innovation is being conducted by the Sagkeeng First Nation in Fort Alexander, Manitoba, on behalf of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

Userful Corporation received a $394,622 contract for its display management system. The innovation, SideSeat, allows users to control and manage touch-screens from a single standard computer with a web browser. The innovation is inexpensive and is able to manage a large number of screens from one central operating system. The testing of this innovation is being conducted by the Kingston Frontenac Public Library on behalf of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Golden Environmental Mat Services received a $482,054 contract for its SmartMat GPS management system. The SmartMat allows users to accurately track the location of their construction mats and their performance throughout an entire construction project. Construction mats are used as structural roadways to provide passage over unstable ground. The testing of this innovation is being conducted by Parks Canada at Waterton Lakes National Park.

These investments were made through the BCIP, which helps Canadian innovators land their first sale and get their innovations tested by the Government of Canada. This program is just one of the many ways the Government of Canada supports innovation and small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Canadian innovators can submit their proposals for the BCIP on the program's website.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to investing in Canadian businesses and communities. These businesses are developing innovative, cutting-edge products in their industries while strengthening the economy. Fostering made-in Canada innovations is essential to support the middle class and those working hard to join it."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, we were able to match and test our mobile technology with High River to enhance community capacity and facilitate volunteerism. Public Services and Procurement Canada has been tremendously supportive of our innovative and inclusive approach to community engagement and public safety."

Steve Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, RallyEngine

"New Energy is excited to be at the forefront of microhydro power generation with support from the Build in Canada Innovation Program. BCIP's investment in our project will help bring clean renewable power technology and self-sufficiency to the Sagkeeng First Nation in northern Manitoba while creating new engineering jobs in the Calgary market. This project has also been instrumental in our product development and subsequent growth into global markets from Europe to Southeast Asia to Africa. We look forward to the Canadian Government's continued support as we continue to innovate and expand New Energy's capabilities to include remote community capacity building both in Canada and in developing nations worldwide."

Clayton Bear, Chief Executive Officer, NewEnergy Corporation

"Userful is very pleased to be a supplier to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada through the BCIP. The government's support of innovation is helping diversify the Alberta economy and build new green technology."

Timothy Griffin, Chief Executive Officer, Userful Corporation

"Golden Environmental Mat Services (GEMS) is eager to supply Parks Canada with an innovative environmental access mat program. By testing our innovation through the BCIP, we are able to help maintain and improve ecological integrity within Waterton Lakes National Park. GEMS will work closely with the Environmental Assessment Team at Parks Canada, which is responsible for ensuring that construction projects do not create unnecessary disturbance."

Wendy Patterson, Director of Environmental Business Development, Golden Environmental Mat Services (GEMS)

Quick Facts

-- More than 200 contracts have been awarded under the BCIP, including 16 in Alberta, bringing Canadian companies one step closer to selling to domestic and international markets. -- More than $74 million has been awarded in contracts since the BCIP began in 2010.

Contacts:

