Intelligent Human-Guided Automation Highlighted at the London Incident Resolution Summit

IRVINE, California, Oct. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Resolve Systems - The Incident Resolution Summit, a unique executive event focused on innovation and transformation efforts in IT Operations, Automation, and Security Operations, had its European debut in London last week. Resolve Systemsâ"‡, the global industry leader in accelerating incident resolution, continued as principal sponsor of the event and led collaborative discussions with industry trailblazers and disruptors.

Headliners of the two-day summit focused on sharing best practices on topics such as: new models for incident resolution, actionable intelligence with automation, effective security incident response, critical incident management, and cyber security. Speakers included, Aleem Cummins representing the SplunkTrust, Jennifer Arcuri, Founder and CEO of My Hacker House and Tedx Speaker and Lee Bonham, Business Change Architect from Amadeus. Participants in attendance ranged from a variety of industries and companies including: TalkTalk, Fujitsu, KPMG, Accenture, Sky, Updata, BT, and Splunkâ"‡.

Aleem Cummins former Group Data Analytics CTO of Computacenter and SplunkTrust member shared that, "There is an inherent need for an event like the Incident Resolution Summit that fosters an environment for disruptors in IT Operations and Security Operations. Companies need to evaluate their technology investments and prioritize human-guided automation processes as part of their new norm."

"Hearing industry leaders share their thoughts and experiences on systemic challenges and needs solidifies Resolve's position on automation," said Zahi Yaari, Managing Director of Europe at Resolve Systems. "There is an inherent opportunity for network, service, and security organizations to make an impactful mark within their organizations by leveraging human-guided automation and incident resolution tools Resolve delivers."

The London summit follows the successful inaugural Incident Resolution Summit held in Austin, Texas earlier this year with over 100 companies in attendance. For more information on upcoming 2017 events visit www.resolutionsummit.com.

Resolve Systems is the global leader in accelerating incident resolution for enterprise IT operations and cyber security operations that utilizes a unique combination of intelligent incident response, actionable dashboards, and human-guided automationsTM in a single, scalable platform. Headquartered in Irvine, California with Operations in EMEA, Resolve Systems has Fortune 500 customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.resolvesystems.com.