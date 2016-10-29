LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - October 28, 2016) - iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ILA) ("iLOOKABOUT" or "the Company") today announced that the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement which closed October 24, 2016, the details of which were provided in a news release issued on the date of closing. In exchange for gross proceeds of $210,000, the Company has now issued 1,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants.

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT's proprietary StreetScape imagery and web-based geographic information system ("GIS") application, GeoViewPort', unifies property related data and enables Desktop Review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated powerful data analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. These offerings include Real Property Tax Analytics ("RPTA") and Realty Tax Management ("RTM"). To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

Headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada, iLOOKABOUT's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

