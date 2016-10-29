SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Cohesity today announced Chief Operating Officer, Riccardo Di Blasio, has separated from the company, effective Monday, October 24th.

During his one-year tenure at Cohesity, Di Blasio made valuable contributions to the company's current momentum. He quintupled the sales and support organization from less than 10 to more than 50 people, achieving four consecutive quarters of greater than 70% average growth in sales. Under Di Blasio's leadership, Cohesity added many enterprise brands to Cohesity's growing portfolio of customers. Cohesity also recently announced expansion into the European market with three new sales offices.

Thanks to Di Blasio's earlier recruiting efforts, Cohesity will continue to thrive under the strong sales leadership team he put in place. With his departure from his current operating role, Di Blasio will become an advisor to Cohesity.

About Cohesity

Cohesity delivers the industry's first hyperconverged secondary storage system for consolidating backup, test/dev, file services, and analytic datasets, onto an infinitely scalable, intelligent data platform. With Cohesity, IT organizations achieve far greater operational efficiency and agility in managing their data assets on-premise and in the cloud. Cohesity counts Credit Acceptance, Cvent, GS1, and Tribune Media among its growing base of enterprise customers. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com.

Media Contacts

Patrick Rogers

Cohesity

Email Contact



Amber Pineda

BOCA Communications

Email Contact



