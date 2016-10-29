Former PM Nikola Gruevski Meets with KPMG Executives to discuss Macedonia's Economic Opportunity

KPMG lists Macedonia as key region for investment and growth

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Former Macedonian Prime Minister and current ruling VMRO-DPMNE party leader Nikola Gruevski met with key KPMG executives today to discuss the country's strong economic climate and future growth opportunities for private and public investment. The meeting hosted by Vice Chairman, Financial Services, David Sayer was a tie-in to KPMG's 2016 Invest in Macedonia report, which promotes the country as a key region for global investment.

The meeting came on the heels of the World Bank's "Doing Business 2017" report, which investigates the regulations that enhance business activity. The report ranked Macedonia at #10 in the world, and #5 in Europe for ease of doing business.

Sayer, who also Chairs KPMG's High Growth Markets Practice says:

"The turnaround in Macedonia's ratings has been quite remarkable and I fully expect more global enterprises to take advantage of the county's attractive investment climate in the future."



Macedonia has swiftly turned around its once sluggish economy, providing competitive tax incentives and a prime workforce for companies who do business there. Gruevski noted his administration's future plans for attracting more global private investment, specifically in manufacturing industries.

"Macedonia is home to many manufacturing facilities from all around the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany," said former Prime Minister Gruevki. "We have shown incredible results, especially in the field of auto parts manufacturing. Macedonia is now ready for a full assembly line facility."