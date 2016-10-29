TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- MBAC Fertilizer Corp. (MBAC) announced that it has acquired ownership of and control over 154,950,462 common shares (Acquired Shares) of Stonegate Agricom Ltd. (Stonegate) pursuant to the implementation of a plan of compromise and arrangement under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the Restructuring).

Pursuant to the Restructuring, MBAC indirectly acquired the Acquired Shares through the acquisition of Zaff LP and Zaff 2 LP from Zaff LLC in exchange for the issuance of 103,300,308 common shares of MBAC. MBAC did not provide any additional consideration to acquire the Acquired Shares.

Prior to the Restructuring, MBAC had no direct or indirect ownership of or control over common shares of Stonegate.

Following the Restructuring, MBAC has indirect ownership of and control over 154,950,462 Acquired Shares, representing approximately 36.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Stonegate (on an undiluted basis).

MBAC may take actions in the future in respect of its holdings in Stonegate based on the then existing facts and circumstances, which actions could include, without limitation, acquisitions or dispositions of shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise, or in connection with a strategic transaction with Stonegate.

The registered office of MBAC is located at Suite 1500 - 701 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1C6.

