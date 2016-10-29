In der Wochensicht ist vorne: OTE 3,21% vor Hellenic Exchanges 2,24%, Mytilineos Holdings 1,75%, Motor Oil -1,16%, Coca-Cola HBC -1,61%, Folli Follie -1,68%, Jumbo SA -2,22%, Hellenic Petroleum -3,08%, Titan Cement -5,22% und Alpha Bank -11,86%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Mytilineos Holdings 37,17% vor Hellenic Exchanges 13,72% , Jumbo SA 11,78% , Motor Oil 10,6% , Hellenic Petroleum 7,92% , OTE 7,05% , Coca-Cola HBC 2,15% , Titan Cement -4,43% , Folli Follie -4,71% und Alpha Bank -60,9% . Weitere Highlights: Folli Follie ist nun 3 Tage im Minus (3,75% Verlust von 21,84 auf 21,02), ebenso Titan Cement 3 Tage...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...