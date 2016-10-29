

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's retained the U.K. at 'AA' level on Friday, but said the rating remained at risk of a further downgrade due to the uncertainty about the 'Brexit'.



The negative outlook suggests that the rating could be downgraded in future.



The 'Brexit' presents a significant risk to the U.K.'s track record of strong economic performance, and to its large financial sector in particular, the S&P said.



The 'leave' vote has also led to a less predictable and stable policy framework for the U.K., the agency added.



The S&P had stripped Britain of its triple-A credit rating late June after the surprise 'Brexit' vote, calling it a 'seminal' event.



The agency also warned that the pound sterling could loose its reserve currency status due to the economic and political problems.



In particular, the S&P said if the sterling's share of global central bank reserve holdings fall below 3 percent, that could strip the sterling of its reserve currency and lead to a sovereign rating downgrade.



