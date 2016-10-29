In der Wochensicht ist vorne: IBM 1,99% vor Cisco 1,46%, Dialog Semiconductor 0,54%, Infineon 0,34%, 3D Systems -0,15%, Stratasys -0,7%, Intel -1,17%, Samsung Electronics -3,51%, AMS -5,95%, SLM Solutions -19,06% und Aixtron -22,24%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Dialog Semiconductor 10,82% vor Infineon 6,01% , Samsung Electronics 1,8% , IBM -2,65% , Cisco -2,83% , Intel -6,56% , Stratasys -10,08% , AMS -10,68% , Aixtron -17,7% , 3D Systems -19,72% und SLM Solutions -31,15% . Weitere Highlights: AMS ist nun 3 Tage im Plus (7,97% Zuwachs von 26,35 auf 28,45), ebenso Intel 4 Tage im Minus (1,47%...

