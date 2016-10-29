Qatar Foundation Champions International Philanthropy and Medical Excellence With Sidra and HMC

DOHA, Qatar, October 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr Joao Luiz Pippi Salle, Division Chief of Paediatric Urology at Sidra Medical and Research Center (Sidra), recently performed life changing surgery on two children born with severe birth defects, exemplifying Qatar Foundation's (QF) spirit of collaboration and cross cultural support.

Utilising his extensive clinical expertise to set new standards in patient care for those suffering from the rare urological condition, bladder exstrophy, Dr Salle operated on a 19-month old from Central Asia and a 17-month old from Ghana last week, carrying out one of the most complicated medical procedures practiced today.

Dr Salle explained: "I'm very fortunate to be part of Sidra's growing team of world-leading specialists who now have a unique opportunity to harness the latest research innovations and technologies available in the medical field. It was certainly the case five or ten years ago, that this region perhaps lacked facilities to treat conditions such as bladder exstrophy. Instead, parents had to make the difficult, and expensive choice, to seek treatment in the US or Europe. Thanks to our collaboration with HMC, and support from Qatar Foundation, we've been able to position Qatar as one of the few countries that can provide complex urological surgeries. I believe this will prove a game-changer and will highlight Qatar's ambition to be at the vanguard of medical innovation in the region and globally."

Dr Salle personifies Sidra's commitment to innovation and specialist medical research. He is a member of the distinguished 'Bladder Exstrophy Global Care Team', a joint collaboration between the Association for Bladder Exstrophy Community (A-BE-C) and a small international team of dedicated paediatric surgeons committed to treating the condition.

"Many children born with bladder exstrophy live in places where there are no local urologists trained to properly treat conditions like this. There are, in fact, very few medical centres in Africa equipped to correct this rare condition. In an attempt to address this gap in global services, Sidra teamed up with the A-BE-C and Qatar Foundation to help children in these situations."

Bladder exstrophy affects 1 in 50,000 babies, and depending on the type of exstrophy, sufferers can be born with complex urological structures including a malformation of the bladder and improperly formed pelvic bones. Repair of the bladder requires highly complex surgical reconstruction. A child with exstrophy may undergo multiple procedures, lengthy hospitalisations and many repeated outpatient visits and treatments.

Dr Salle reinforced the importance of forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with organisations such as A-BE-C in providing meaningful solutions to global medical challenges. "It's vital we seek out and embrace collaborations with people like Pamela Block, Executive Director of A-BE-C, who has made it her life's mission to help those suffering with bladder exstrophy. Through mutual co-operation we can achieve so much at Sidra. We have some of the finest facilities and medical professionals in the world and by simply opening our arms and hearts to those who need our help, we can create an unrivalled, international medical legacy right here in Qatar," he continued.

Apart from his medical prowess, Dr Salle has been recognised internationally for his humanitarian contributions, receiving the Herbie Fund Doctor of Year in 2011 for his treatment of under-privileged children around the world.

As an enthusiastic educator, Dr Salle revealed: "One of my life's greatest ambitions is to pass on everything I know to the upcoming generation of doctors and surgeons, so that we can continue to advance discoveries in bladder exstrophy to treat patients around the world. Not only does this have global humanitarian value, but it augments and positions Qatar as a beacon of learning, discovery and exceptional care, and I'm immensely proud to be part of that endeavour."

Dr Salle's ambition reflects Sidra and QF's dynamic research and education environment, which aspires to diffuse knowledge and inspire innovation around the world with the aim of providing the highest quality healthcare and pioneering medical research for the benefit of generations to come.