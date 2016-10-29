Chengdu's virtual reality city advertisement activity "Panda Rail - VR Chengdu" rides into Germany and Poland





FRANKFURT, Germany and WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --From October 28, 2016 to October 30, 2016, the large-scale overseas city advertisement activity called "Panda Rail- VR Chengdu" arrivesatthe Frankfurt Book Fair andthe Warsaw Palace of Culture and Sciencerespectively.

The panda bus filled with the cute Pandamen and extremely coolvirtual reality devices is like a brand-new Chengdu business card.The successfuldrive into Germany andPolandhas attracted strong attention from the native citizens, tourists, newspapers, television stations, and social media networks.

This is the first time Chengdu VR city advertisement videowill make its appearance in middle Europe. Chengdubecame the first cityto bringcultural communicationsto middle European countries with VR technology. Chengdu's Pandamen have suddenlybecome "International Online Celebrity" during the activity period, and occupy the hot search rankings of Facebook, Instagram and other international SNS (Social Networking Services).

This activity wishesfor all people tobreak the boundaries of time and space, and make a special "Intimate Contact" with Chengdu through VR virtual experience. Meanwhile, the enthusiasm and inclusion of Chengdu is also shown to the whole world through a series of thematic displays and roadshow activities. Particularly worth mentioning is the train pattern on the body of the bus, as it symbolizes the "Chengdu-Europe" Rail Express that connects Chengdu and Europe.

