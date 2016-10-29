DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - October 29, 2016) - Tim Cullen, CEO of Colorado Harvest Company, a vertically integrated enterprise that grows and sells its own natural cannabis, will begin work Nov.2, as a member of the Colorado Department of Agriculture's newly formed Private Advisory Committee to help cannabis producers gain insight into safe cultivation practices.

Cullen will represent the cannabis industry among a group of appointed professionals from the state Department of agriculture, higher education and others. The project taps into Cullen's expertise as an educator and expert cannabis grower. Earlier in 2016, the Colorado Department of Agriculture returned a perfect score on all 80 tests of Colorado Harvest Company cannabis samples taken between August 2015 and January 2016.

"We're very proud of the way we've been able keep our cannabis safe and free of contaminants using natural methods," Cullen said. "We've been meticulous in the way we manage nutrients, employ successful pest management systems, harvest and prepare cannabis for market."

Cullen, who took a sabbatical after 10 years of teaching high school biology to start a marijuana business, oversees the production of more than 700 pounds of high quality natural cannabis each month. Colorado Harvest Company's perfect test results led to conversations with Department of Agriculture officials about the need to create training materials with best practices for all areas of cannabis cultivation, from nutrients, pest management solutions and packaging.

