



A Jolly Double Fun Beer and Halloween Bash in Mongkok

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween on the horizon, Hang Lung Properties' Grand Plaza and Gala Place redefined Mongkok as a fun hub where local meets globallast night at Hong Kong's first-ever outdoor local beer fest: CraftBeerFest@Gala Place. Having presented over 20 local and overseas handmade beers, CraftBeerFest@Gala Place refreshed this neon-bathed historic district with modern and international ambience. Celebrity make-up artist Jonathan Li led a chic parade of hungry and fun-loving ghosts in the streets of this vibrant neighborhood, turning up the dial with the scare factor during this colorful, festive time.

The night was taken to a dizzying high with the exclusive beers like "Mak's Beer" lychee beer (limited supply of 200 bottles) and "Black Kite Brewery" ginger flavored beer (limited supply of 500 bottles), as well as delicious snacks. CraftBeerFest@Gala Place also offered 50 lucky winners special personalized beer bottles, leaving them the most unique Halloween experience.

