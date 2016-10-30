

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) and Valspar Corp. (VAL) issued a statement in response to unfounded market rumors concerning regulatory approvals for the definitive agreement between Sherwin-Williams and Valspar, which was announced on March 20, 2016.



Sherwin-Williams and Valspar said they continue to cooperate fully with the FTC staff and continue to expect the transaction will close by the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2017.



Given the complementary nature of the businesses and the benefits this transaction will provide to customers, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar continue to believe that no or minimal divestitures should be required to complete the transaction.



