

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.'s (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) Bombardier Commercial Aircraft unit said its CS300 jetliner, the second CS300 flight test vehicle, has arrived in Zhuhai, China.



The visit is the debut of the C Series aircraft in China and the jetliner, which is showcasing the logo of CS300 first operator airBaltic, will be on static display at the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) from October 30 to November 3.



'As we approach first delivery and entry-into-service of the CS300 aircraft with launch operator airBaltic in the coming weeks, it is a pleasure to be showcasing the aircraft in China for the first time and updating the industry on our progress,' said Andy Solem, Vice President, Sales - China and North Asia, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.



Bombardier noted that Greater China alone is forecast to take delivery of 1,150 aircraft in the 100- to 150-seat segment over the next 20 years. This represents more than 15 per cent of the world's total demand for 7,000 aircraft in the segment.



According to the company. the C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation.



