Stars of Science Innovations Prove Popular with Audiences

Remaining competitors on flagship media initiative of Qatar Foundation shift focus to customer validation stage in eighth episode on MBC4

Stars of Science innovations have sparked a groundswell of activity on the show's social media channels, driving interest in science and technology around the Arab world as the program enters this season's seventh week. Since launching season 8, the show has been receiving positive feedback and words of encouragement for highlighting that given the right tools, support and environment, Arab innovators can thrive.

Stars of Science inspires the next generation of problem solvers across the Arab world by introducing young people to innovation and entrepreneurship. Over its seven seasons, Qatar Foundation's flagship 'edutainment' reality TV show has encouraged thousands to discover science and technology. The show has been the starting point for dozens of impactful inventions as well as the accelerator for the careers of many Arab entrepreneurs. Alumni of Stars of Science have incorporated 21 companies and raised over nine million dollars in funding to support the development of their projects.

In yesterday's final prototyping episode, Sevag Babikan of Lebanon, Saif Al Farai of Oman and Yazi Alalo of Syria presented their innovations, designed to solve real life problems. For Yazi, a pharmaceuticals graduate and new mother, family safety is top of mind. Her project, "foodi," aimed to take the guesswork out of knowing whether fish was suitable for human consumption. Her invention offers an indicator aimed to facilitate food safety, and also reduce food waste.

Meanwhile, Saif is motivated to use his mechatronics skills in order to expand the amount of Arabic written material available to the blind and visually impaired. "Baseer," his invention, reads Arabic text using special technology and instantly converts it to Braille, opening up a whole world of literature that previously was inaccessible to a wide range of people.

Sevag, a mechanical engineer, wants to revolutionize the world of 3D printing with "modifix." The device could be a breakthrough for the industry because it streamlines the way 3D printers make complicated structures, resulting in faster, more innovative 3D printing.

Following a heated debate - Sevag pulled ahead of his two rivals, garnering top marks with Yazi falling short behind Saif. The Syrian pharmacist will not be forgotten by her many fans who got to know the hard working mum and her daughter Emma.

"I am used to encountering adversity," said Yazi after the episode. "Stars of Science has been an experience that rewards perseverance, hard work and dedication to your craft. If anything, despite my elimination, participating in the show has given me new doses of motivation to continue my work and tackle challenges that all families face, like food safety. I will always look back on my time with Stars of Science with pride and endless gratitude for Qatar Foundation giving us this once in a lifetime opportunity to learn and grow as innovators, scientists and entrepreneurs."

On Saturday, November 5th, Ahmad Elkhatat, Sevag Babikan and Ghassan Yousef will compete for two finalist spots during the customer validation episode. On November 12th, Abderrahim Bourouis, Saif Al Farai and Sadeem Qdaisat will try to avoid elimination as the two remaining finalists will be determined. The final four innovators will earn a share of a $600,000 prize based on jury and online public voting in the finale episode.

The next episode airs on Saturday, November 5th at 10:30pm KSA/ 7:30pm GMT on MBC4.

Stars of Science

Stars of Science, the flagship "edutainment reality" TV format initiated by Qatar Foundation, is the Arab world's leading innovation show that enables the region's aspiring science and technology entrepreneurs.

In this eighth season, nine candidates are challenged to develop creative solutions to regional problems within the fields of information technology, energy, environment, and health. An expert panel of jurors assesses and eliminates candidates and their innovative products in Prototyping and Customer Validation episodes until only four remain.These four finalists vie for a share of $600,000 in seed funding, determined by a jury deliberation and online voting from the public.

Stars of Science airs every Saturday on MBC4 at 10:30pm KSA / 7:30 pm GMT till November 19th 2016.

Qatar Foundation - Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF) is a private, non-profit organization that is supporting Qatar on its journey from a carbon economy to knowledge economy by unlocking human potential, for the benefit of not only Qatar, but the world. Founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, QF is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

QF's work encompasses education, research and community development. World-class universities are brought to Qatar to help create an education sector in which young people can develop the attitudes and skills required for a knowledge economy. At the same time, QF builds Qatar's innovation and technology capacity by developing and commercializing solutions through key sciences. The Foundation also works to foster a progressive society while enhancing cultural life, protecting Qatar's heritage and addressing immediate social needs in the community.

http://www.qf.org.qa/

About MBC Group

MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Center) is the largest and leading private media company in the Middle East & North Africa region. For the past 25 years, MBC Group was able to enrich people's lives through information, interaction and entertainment. In 2002, nearly a decade after the launch of MBC1 in London, back in 1991, and as the 1st private free-to-air Arab satellite TV channel, MBC Group moved its headquarters to Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates, where it remains.

Today, MBC Group includes 20 TV channels: MBC1 (general family entertainment); MBC2 and MBC MAX (24-hour western movies); MBC3 (children's edutainment with a mix of both local productions and western acquisitions); MBC4 (entertainment for young families with a female-focus); MBC Action (an indigenous adrenaline-packed channel targeting young males with local and homegrown productions); MBC Variety (Western films and general entertainment with uninterrupted broadcasting); Al Arabiya News Channel (the 24-hour Arabic language news channel); Al Hadath (an extension of Al Arabiya News Channel with a specific focus on real events in the Arab world and beyond); Wanasah (24-hour Arabic music channel); MBC DRAMA (24/7 Arabic drama); MBC MASR (general family entertainment geared towards the Egyptian family); MBC MASR 2 (providing the Egyptian audience with superior quality entertainment); MBC + Drama (exclusive on MyHD); MBC Bollywood (delivering the freshest in Bollywood content geared towards the region via an Arabized interface); and most recently four sports channels, MBC PRO SPORTS (geared towards the "Saudi Football Premier League" fans in the Kingdom); and MBC USA (the channel is present on "Dish Network" in the US, and targets Arab audiences aboard; the channel is dedicated to offer and broadcast a wide range of content from the prominent MBC channels including movies, series and global formats).

In July 2011, seven channels within MBC Group began to broadcast in HD across the MENA Region: MBC1 HD, MBC2 HD, MBC4 HD, MBC Action HD, MBC Drama HD, MBC Max HD and Al Arabiya HD. In 2013, MBC3 HD joined the collection of HD channels followed by MBC Variety HD in 2014.

MBC Group also includes two FM radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music) and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music); as well as O3 Productions, a premium content drama production company. Furthermore, MBC Group includes online platforms: http://www.mbc.net, http://www.alarabiya.net, http://www.shahid.net (the first free VOD and catch-up portal in the Arab world) and http://www.actionha.net, and http://www.mbcprosports.net among others

