AAPL Stock: The Bull Remains IntactApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock suffered a bit of a setback after it reported less-than-stellar earnings. Investors were disappointed that Apple's revenue growth continues to decline. This may be a problem going forward, but the price action that followed the earnings report did little to change the overall picture on AAPL stock, as it remains bullish.I have been using price as the basis of my investment analysis for over a decade, and this style of analysis has been instrumental in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...