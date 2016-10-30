SRPT Stock: Support Found Here
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock is not for the faint of heart. The volatility that accompanies SRPT stock is just incredible. What other company can boast being down 79% year-to-date, only to reverse this tremendous loss and post a positive return of 65% only a few months later?
The cause of all this volatility stems from news surrounding a drug for which Sarepta is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drug is called "Eteplirsen," and it.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock is not for the faint of heart. The volatility that accompanies SRPT stock is just incredible. What other company can boast being down 79% year-to-date, only to reverse this tremendous loss and post a positive return of 65% only a few months later?
The cause of all this volatility stems from news surrounding a drug for which Sarepta is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drug is called "Eteplirsen," and it.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...