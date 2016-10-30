Brazilian President Michel Temer met with XCMG's chairman Wang Min





BRASILIA, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Michel Temer, President of Brazil, cordially met with XCMG chairman Wang Min, vice president of XCMG Machinery and chairman of XCMG Brazil Wang Yansong and the XCMG delegations on October 25 at the Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil.

At the positive talk on Chinese enterprise taking root in Brazil and helping to improve the infrastructure of Brazil, President Temer expressed his appreciation of XCMG's investments in Brazil and contributions to the local economy in the country, praising the company's achievements in Brazil to have set a good example for more Chinese enterprises that are willing to invest in Brazil.

"This is the second time to meet with Mr. Wang after G20 Hangzhou Summit, China keeps its economic growth at a higher level, which provides valuable experience for the world," said President Temer. "The Summit can bring 'China Mode' to more countries, and the Brazil economy in the recovery period has more need for China's experience."

XCMG manufacturing base in Brazil is not only the company's largest overseas manufacturing base, but also the first and largest construction machinery industrial park in Brazil built by Chinese construction machinery industry. The factory has brought more values to XCMG's local clients as well as pushing the economic development in Brazil.

Wang explained XCMG's strategy of rooting in Brazil and further influencing South America is persistent and will hold fast to the promise during the economic downturn Brazil is going through, and the company is confident in investing in Brazil.

After the talk, Wang presented President Temer with a XCMG crane model and invited him to visit XCMG's factory in Pouso Alegre at an appropriate time, which President Temer readily accepted.

Wang has carried out his field survey of XCMG's manufacturing base in Brazil since he and the XCMG delegations arrived on October 22, meeting with XCMG employees in Brazil and overseeing production departments and assembly lines, making an important remark that XCMG needs to adhere to its strategy and goals in becoming a world class brand.

About XCMG:

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 73 years. It currently ranks ninth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 176 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit:www.xcmg.com






