Comstor Offers Cisco Powered Cloud by CloudHPT

DUBAI, UAE, October 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Westcon-Comstor, a value-added distributor of category-leading unified communications, network infrastructure, data center and security solutions with a global network of specialty resellers, today announced the company's Comstor business practice is extending its commitment to Cisco Powered Cloud in the Middle East region through a new agreement with CloudHPT. Comstor will now be offering Cisco Powered Cloud Services including Backup as a Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Desktop as a Service and Database as a Service.

CloudHPT is the regions first Cisco Powered Cloud built in the UAE for the Middle East. It is built in the UAE's very best datacenters to overcome the issues of data sovereignty and poor latency associated with out of the region hyper clouds.

"We look forward to combining our talent, technology, expertise with Westcon-Comstor to grow our footprint in the Middle East and North Africa, build relations with valuable partners, and provide our Cisco powered cloud solutions throughout this region" Christopher Dalala, Director, CloudHPT

For more than 25 years, Comstor has helped reseller partners worldwide accelerate their businesses leveraging Cisco solutions across a range of networking, collaboration and datacenter technologies. Today's agreement is the next stage in the companies' dedicated partnership - made increasingly powerful by depth and breadth of Comstor's expertise in Cisco technology.

"It's almost impossible today for our customers to ignore the operational agility and the cost savings of Cloud Services. The addition of Cisco powered Cloud by CloudHPT to our portfolio will help our resellers generate recurring revenue by offering these services to their customers," said Renton Dsouza, Divisional Director, Comstor Middle East. "We're pleased to expand this portfolio with CloudHPT to continuously demonstrate the power of Cloud."

About CloudHPT

CloudHPT is Cloud provider based out of multiple datacenters in the GCC.

We are the first Certified Cisco Powered Cloud in the region for DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), DaaS (Database as a Service) and BaaS (Back Up as a Service). Our solutions are built on High Performance Technology (hence HPT) and housed in the UAE's best datacenters.

We help our partners give their customers a roadmap to the cloud which reduces ongoing IT costs and eliminate future CAPEX expenditure. Typically this approach provides a 50% saving in year one and includes full migration services and continuing managed service. Typically customers use our in-country cloud for critical workloads to take advantage of the ultra-low latency and in country support and professional services.



http://www.cloudhpt.com

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor (WestconGroup Inc.) is a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in Security, Collaboration, Networking and Data Center. The company is transforming the technology supply chain through its global capabilities in Cloud, Global Deployment and Services. Westcon-Comstor has teams in 70 countries, combining expert technical and market knowledge with industry-leading partner enablement programs. Collaborating with its partners in a unique engagement model, Westcon-Comstor strives to provide an exceptional partner experience in delivering results together. The company goes to market under the Westcon and Comstor brands.

http://www.westconcomstor.com

