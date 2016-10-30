Regulatory News:

EMAS Offshore Limited (OSE:EMAS):

Please refer to attached for Q4 and preliminary full year FY2016 financial report and results presentation.

EOL Financial Announcement 4Q FY2016 Final 30 Oct 2016

http://mb.cision.com/Public/738/2111934/a2d0682d1c22c60b.pdf

EMAS Offshore 4QFY16 Results Presentation

http://mb.cision.com/Public/738/2111934/abf2451a5dbe1318.pdf

ABOUT THE COMPANY

www.emasoffshore.com

Oslo Børs listing: October 2007 ; SGX Mainboard listing: October 2014

EMAS Offshore Limited (EMAS Offshore or the Company) is an established offshore services provider offering offshore support, accommodation, construction and production services to customers in the oil and gas industry throughout the oilfield lifecycle, spanning exploration, development, production and decommissioning stages. Headquartered in Singapore, EMAS Offshore holds a leading market position in the Asia Pacific region, with global operations across Latin America, Africa and Australia.

Business activities are carried out by two business segments, namely: (1) the Offshore Support and Accommodation Services division and (2) the Offshore Production Services division.

EMAS Offshore's excellent operational and HSE (health, safety and environment) track record has allowed the Company to establish strong working relationships with leading international oil majors, national oil companies and various independent operators.

